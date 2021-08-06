Four BRICS countries scientists to undertake genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2

NEW DELHI: Indian scientists, along with those from China, Russia and Brazil, will carry out genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2, and studies on epidemiology and mathematical modelling of the pandemic, ministry of science & technology said on Friday.

This, the government said, will help trace genetic mutations, recombination as well as distribution of the virus and also make projections about future spread. A whole genome sequencing is required to iden genetic mutations and recombinations of the virus, while epidemiological studies can help assess its distribution. Mathematical modelling will help forecast future spread.

Keeping this in mind, a research plan has been made by including the expertise of scientists and engineers from diverse backgrounds. A consortium consisting of Dr Ch Sasikala, professor, Centre for Environment, Institute of Science and Technology, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad; Yuhua Xin, Professorate Senior Engineer Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing; Ivan Sobolev, Senior Researcher, Federal Research Centre of Fundamental and Translational Medicine, Timakova, Russia; and Dr Marilda Mendonça Siqueira, Respiratory Viruses and Measles Laboratory, Oswaldo Cruz Institute, Fiocruz., Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will carry out different arms of this BRICS-Multilateral Research and Development Project.

"Under this research supported by the Department of Science and Technology, India and Brazil sides will assess distribution of SARS-CoV-2 in environmental samples through metagenome analysis for wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) surveillance. Chinese and Russian scientists will carry out the Real-Time PCR detection of SARS-CoV-2 in biological material (nasopharyngeal swabs) from patients with symptoms of respiratory diseases and investigate the genomic variability, comparative genomics and phylogenetic analysis," the ministry said in a statement.

The genomic, metagenomic and epidemiological data from India, China, Russia and Brazil will be integrated to develop mathematical models for mutations analysis, population genetics, phylogenetic relationship, recombination analysis and risk evaluation to reveal spread network and dynamics of the virus. This can help trace spread routes and dynamics of the virus. The database developed by the different groups will also compare the distribution and survival of the virus in the different regions and establish the surveillance of the relevant early warning system.

The collaborative research plan has been developed considering the strengths of international collaborators. The study will provide a common platform to share and analyse data of four different countries and understand the spread routes and transmission dynamics of virus.

