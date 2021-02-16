Four detected with South Africa strain of Covid-19 in India in January

The present active caseload now consists of just 1.25% of India’s total Positive cases. More than 1.06 crore (1,06,33,025) people have recovered so far. 11,805 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India’s Recovery Rate of 97.32% is amongst the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has further increased to 1,04,96,153 today.

