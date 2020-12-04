Free Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens in these countries. Check here

The world is in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus has killed 1.5 million globally, according to the data available by John Hopskin University. Various countries have planned to deliver much hoped-for vaccines early next year to break the chain of lockdowns and restrictions induced due to the virus. Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine . According to the World Health Organistaion (WHO), there are currently more than 100 COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development, with a number of these in the human trial phase.

Certain countries across the globe have announced free Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens when the vaccine is available.

Japan

Japan will give free coronavirus vaccines to all of its residents under a bill passed on Wednesday. The bill, which says the government will cover all vaccine costs for Japan's 126 million residents, was approved by the upper house of parliament, having cleared the powerful lower house.

France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday it was "a matter of weeks" before the country will start rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations and that they will be free for all.

Castex also told a news conference that the vaccinations would be deployed in three phases.

America

US President-Elect Joe Biden had pledged that if elected as president in the November 3 election, he will ensure free COVID-19 vaccination for all Americans, laying out his pandemic response plan just days before the US presidential polls."Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone, whether or not you're insured," Joe Biden had said in October.

Norway

Norway will provide a vaccine against Covid-19 free of charge to its inhabitants when one becomes available, the government had said in October, and this would become part of the country's national vaccination programme.

India

On October 25, Union minister Pratap Sarangi said that all people of the country will be given free Covid vaccine. The BJP had made announcement of free Covid vaccine for Bihar, while releasing party manifesto for the assembly polls.

The governments of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Puduchchery have already announced free of cost Covid vaccines for the people of their states, while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded free vaccine for all citizens across the country.

-With agency inputs

