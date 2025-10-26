From glowing skin, weight loss, anti-ageing, to liver detox – 10 ways ABC juice is your go-to solution

Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Oct 2025, 12:53 PM IST
The ABC juice — a mixture of apple, beetroot, and carrot— is a current go-to for many women seeking a quick way to meet their daily quotas of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Not only is the ABC drink thirst-quenching, but it also promotes hydration, digestion and whole-body wellness. This easy-to-prepare women's drink is perfect for daily nutrition and is fast becoming a staple among those seeking a balanced diet.

Here are 10 ways ABC juice is your go-to solution:

The A-B-C in the ABC juice:

  • Beetroot: Helps improve blood circulation
  • Apple: Provides essential phytonutrients
  • Carrot: Enhances white blood cell function

  1. Immunity Boosting: ABC juice is rich in vitamins A, C, and antioxidants that strengthen the immune system, improving the body's natural defence. They help the body fight infections, detoxify, and prevent seasonal illnesses like colds, flu, and fatigue.
  2. Glowing Skin Secret: ABC juice helps to detoxify the body by flushing out toxins, stimulating liver function, and cleansing the digestive system. This, in turn, helps to nourish the skin from within.

    This juice helps reduce blemishes, improves skin texture, and gives a natural glow.
  3. Weight Loss Aid: ABC juice aids in weight loss by boosting metabolism, supporting fat burning, improving digestion, and naturally detoxifying the body.

  • Natural Energy Booster: ABC juice is a perfect alternative for a caffeine-free, energised morning. The natural sugar from apples, the sustained energy supplement from carrots, and the natural vasodilation from beets make this juice the perfect morning fix.
  • Heart Health: Beetroot in ABC juice contains natural nitrates that improve blood circulation and help maintain healthy blood pressure. Combined with fibre from apples and carrots, it supports cardiovascular health by lowering cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease.
  • Morning Detox: ABC juice helps flush toxins from the body and aids in digestion, promoting proper cleansing of the digestive system. It also helps kickstart a healthy metabolism, making it a perfect morning detox drink.
  • Kids’ Nutrition: Rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, the ABC juice makes for an excellent way of sneaking nutrition into a picky eater's diet, especially if it is a child.

  • Eye Health: People with low vitamin A levels are more prone to poor eye health conditions, such as night blindness. However, carrots and apples, rich in vitamin A or carotenoids, help reverse this condition and improve overall vision. It also cuts the risk of age-related macular degeneration.
  • Liver Detox: A 2023 study found that consuming beetroot significantly reduced hepatic steatosis, or the excess fat in the liver of people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The researchers also concluded that beetroot juice has potential in treating NAFLD.
  • Reduce Inflammation: ABC juice, rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients, helps reduce inflammation. Beetroot contains betalains that combat oxidative stress, carrots supply beta-carotene, and apples provide polyphenols—all of which soothe internal inflammation.

