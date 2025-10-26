From glowing skin, weight loss, anti-ageing, to liver detox – 10 ways ABC juice is your go-to solution

The ABC juice — a mixture of apple, beetroot, and carrot— is a current go-to for many women seeking a quick way to meet their daily quotas of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Not only is the ABC drink thirst-quenching, but it also promotes hydration, digestion and whole-body wellness. This easy-to-prepare women's drink is perfect for daily nutrition and is fast becoming a staple among those seeking a balanced diet.