‘From XXXL to M’: How a 44-year-old woman went from 90 kg and barely able to stand to running marathons

Darshana Shukla, a corporate communication professional aged 44, never really thought that fitness would ever make its way into her life, to the point of being like an addiction. And like many women, her fitness journey began after feeling unhealthy following weight gain from pregnancy. Sedentary work habits and the COVID-19 lockdown worsened things over time for her, and the weight began to add up, as did the discomfort.

The first signs of her frustration emerged when she found she could no longer fit into her favourite clothes. Shopping became more stressful than joyful, and her health began to send warning signs.

Complicating matters were a series of injuries to her left leg from accidents. Standing for longer than half an hour became incredibly painful after three separate accidents impacted the same leg. She spent nights awake due to swelling and discomfort.

It was hard for her to imagine, at that stage, that she could ever run great distances. It is a miraculous change from someone who could not even stand for long to someone who can now participate in 10-kilometre runs.

The Turning Point The twist came in 2021 over a simple evening tea conversation with her husband. One day, her husband suggested she work out at a gym across the street from their house.

"All you have to do is cross the road and join,” he said to her.

The suggestion sounded simple. She came into the gym, asked some questions and said she would be back soon. Like so many of those self-promises people make, she almost forgot. But everything changed with a follow-up message from the gym asking when she would be joining. On impulse, she wrote back: “I’m coming tomorrow.”

It was that impulsive decision that set her fitness journey into motion.

The Reality Check And when she finally stepped on the scale, the number staring back at her was horrifying — 90 kg. It was that moment that made her realize just how far she had strayed from a wholesome life.

To join the gym was one of the best decisions she had made in years. What started as a three-month experiment ultimately turned into a multi-year commitment to fitness.

The Mentor Who Changed Everything A fitness mentor, Aman Soni, played a significant role in her transformation, believing she could change her life with the right mindset. He took a disciplined, focused approach. At first, he dared her to exercise for 56 days straight. He added that consistency for 56 days transforms fitness into a habit.

That principle turned into the basis for her transformation.

Building Strength and Discipline Through ongoing training and support, Darshana gradually started pushing herself out of her comfort zone. Junk food was out; she ramped up workouts a notch, took to weightlifting, kettlebell training and even burpees.

Slowly, the kilograms started coming off. Overall, she lost about 20 kg.

Discovering the Joy of Running As her fitness levels increased, she began participating in solo running and biking events. At first, the concept was too daunting for her to consider, but she figured she’d give it a shot. She has completed a few 10-kilometre runs in the past two years. But quickly running became more than a way to exercise; it became a form of meditation in which she found strength, resilience, and inner peace.

A New Lifestyle Her daily routine was one of the most striking differences. Previously, she was the kind of person who loved to sleep late, but fitness gave her discipline.

Early morning runs, training sessions and structured workouts slowly became part of her daily routine.

Today, the leg pain that once caused her a lot of discomfort is almost gone. That same body, which could barely move before, now flourishes with strength and movement. “Going from XXXL up to M is not just moving sizes; it represents confidence, health and self-belief,” she says.

View full Image View full Image Darshana Shukla, 44, corporate communication professional

The Lesson from Her Journey Darshana’s story embodies a beautiful message: change starts with just one step, and then keeping at it. Her journey shows that a healthy lifestyle can leave you not only with less weight but also with more energy, more confidence, and an overall better life.

Her message is straightforward: lace up, show up and keep moving because that is where the real transformation begins.