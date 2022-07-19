FSSAI cracks whip on the use of ORS by energy drink firms1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 10:39 PM IST
- In August, the Delhi high court passed an order directing the ministry of health to ensure strict compliance with the misuse of the term ORS.
NEW DELHI : The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed companies manufacturing energy drinks that have trademarks similar to the term ‘ORS’ (oral rehydration salts) to prominently declare that the product is “not an ORS as recommended by the WHO."