NEW DELHI : The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed companies manufacturing energy drinks that have trademarks similar to the term ‘ORS’ (oral rehydration salts) to prominently declare that the product is “not an ORS as recommended by the WHO."

In August, the Delhi high court passed an order directing the ministry of health to ensure strict compliance with the misuse of the term ORS.

Following this, in April, the top food regulator took cognizance of the misleading advertisements by energy drink makers selling their products as ORS substitutes.

The product ‘ORS’ is a drug under Drugs and Cosmetics Rules L945, which is used for treating acute diarrhoea and has a specific composition prescribed by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

“The marketing and labelling of the fruit-based beverages etc. in the name of ORS is not only misleading for the ordinary consumers but also harmful for the patients who may consume such products as ORS, especially in case of children suffering from diseases like diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, etc. may have serious health repercussions," said the official. The companies “having valid trademarks similar to the term ‘ORS’ are further directed to provide a prominent declaration on their front-of-pack either through non-detachable stickers or printing that the product is NOT an ORS formula as recommended by WHO’ or the FBOs may use similar meaning phrases without changing the intent," said the official order issued by FSSAI on 14 July.