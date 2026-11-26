A finding by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has put packaged drinking water under scrutiny. FSSAI claimed on November 22 that a sample of Bisleri packaged drinking water failed the lab test as it was found “non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits.”

On Sunday, through a social media post, FSSAI informed that it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd regarding "unsafe packaged drinking water".

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Bisleri says drinking water is safe After a major blow to drinking-water brand, Bisleri International said the regulatory action concerns only one batch manufactured at its Goa plant in September 2025 and that no stock from that batch is currently available in the market.

"Bisleri produces more than 50,000 batches annually. FSSAI's sale prohibition applies only to one Batch GO 270, manufactured in Goa on 27 September 2025. There are no stocks of this batch in the market currently," the company said.

It said in a statement, "The FSSAI has categorically and conclusively clarified on 23rd November 2026 that bromates were found below the permissible limit on re-testing of the above batch sample."

What led to the descrepency? On September 30, 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Following Bisleri’s appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting.

The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification.

What is bromate? Bromate is defined as a chemical byproduct that can form during the disinfection of drinking water.

How is bromate formed? It is formed particularly when bromide ions are present, and is known to be mutagenic and carcinogenic, with a recommended guideline value in drinking water of ≤10 μg L −1 (less than 10 microgram per litre).

The World Health Organization (WHO) explained that Bromate is not normally found in water, but can occur as a result of pollution from industrial sources, sometimes as a consequence of its presence in contaminated soil.

"However, the main source [of bromate] in drinking-water is its formation during ozonation when the bromide ion is present in water," it said.

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Under certain conditions, bromate may also be formed in concentrated hypochlorite solutions used to disinfect drinking-water. "This reaction is due to the presence of bromide in the raw materials [chlorine and sodium hydroxide] used in the manufacture of sodium hypochlorite and to the high pH of the concentrated solution," the WHO stated in a factsheet.

Bromate formation in disinfected drinking water is influenced by factors such as bromide ion concentration, pH of the source water, the amount of ozone and the reaction time used to disinfect the water.

The WHO said Bromate is difficult to remove once formed. By appropriate control of disinfection conditions, it is possible to achieve bromate concentrations below 0.01 mg/l.

How does bromate impact the human body? New York State's Department of Health website claimed that some people who ingested large amounts of bromate had gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Some individuals who ingested high concentrations of bromate also experienced kidney effects, nervous system effects and hearing loss.

"These people were exposed to bromate levels many thousand of times the amount that would come from drinking water at its standard," the information on the New York State's Department of Health's website read.

It was further claimed that exposure to large amounts of bromate for a long period of time caused kidney effects in laboratory animals.

Can bromate cause cancer in human beings? Bombay Hospital consultant physician Dr Gautam Bhansali told PTI that Bromate contamination in Bisleri water has raised health concerns. He said whether Bromate causes cancer in humans is not yet established, but its results in animals show it has "carcinogenic potential."

According to Science Direct, several reports of bromate-induced cancer in experimental animals are available. Long-term exposure to high levels of bromate has caused cancer in rats.

Whether bromate can cause cancer in people is not known, the New York State Department said.

Can bromate impact pregnancy? New York State's Department of Health further noted that people may be at greater risk for developing health effects from bromate exposure or have concerns for their pregnancy or nursing infant.