Gastroenterologist lists 5 worst habits that wreck Gut Health: ‘Skipping meals, overeating at night…'

Gut health has become a buzzword in the wellness world, and for good reason. But according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, Stanford, and AIIMS, some everyday habits might be silently wrecking your gut without you even realising it.

On July 2, Dr Sethi shared a viral post titled “Worst habits wrecking your gut” on social media, highlighting five common mistakes people make in their daily routine that can negatively impact digestive health. His advice is simple, science-backed, and surprisingly relatable.

Here are the top gut-damaging habits, according to Dr Sethi: Eating too fast In our rush-filled lives, scarfing down meals has become the norm. But Dr Sethi warns that eating too quickly can trigger bloating and acid reflux. “Slow down and chew your food properly,” he advises, adding that mindful eating helps your gut process food more efficiently.

Overusing artificial sweeteners Think switching to ‘sugar-free’ means guilt-free? Not quite. According to Dr Sethi, excessive intake of artificial sweeteners, especially sucralose and aspartame, can disturb the gut microbiome. These sugar substitutes are often found in diet sodas, protein powders, and sugar-free snacks.

Skipping meals, then overeating at night Many people skip meals during the day and then indulge in a heavy dinner, especially after a long workday. Dr Sethi explains this can spike insulin levels and put stress on the gut. “This feast-or-famine pattern disrupts your digestive rhythm,” he warns.

Not getting enough sleep If you’re burning the candle at both ends, your gut might be paying the price. Dr Sethi says the gut undergoes repair and healing while we sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation can throw off your gut-brain connection and lead to inflammation, poor digestion, and even mental health issues.

Overusing NSAIDs Popping too many over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen and aspirin? It could be harming your gut lining. Dr Sethi cautions that frequent use of NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) can lead to ulcers, bleeding, and long-term gut damage.

How to support your gut health By simply being more mindful of these habits, you can make a big difference in your digestive and overall health. Dr Sethi recommends a balanced diet rich in fibre, regular meals, quality sleep, and limiting the use of unnecessary medications or processed foods.

With gut health linked to immunity, mood, metabolism, and more, these small changes can have far-reaching effects. As Dr Sethi puts it, “Treat your gut well, and it will treat you well in return.”