Subscribe

Gastroenterologist lists 5 worst habits that wreck Gut Health: ‘Skipping meals, overeating at night…'

Dr. Sethi highlights that habits like rushing meals and overusing NSAIDs can harm gut health. He suggests mindful eating, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep to enhance digestion and overall wellness.

Anjali Thakur
Published10 Jul 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Advertisement
His advice is simple, science-backed, and surprisingly relatable.
His advice is simple, science-backed, and surprisingly relatable.(Pexels)

Gut health has become a buzzword in the wellness world, and for good reason. But according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, Stanford, and AIIMS, some everyday habits might be silently wrecking your gut without you even realising it.

Advertisement
Also Read | Cardiologists share 10 daily habits that silently hurt your heart

On July 2, Dr Sethi shared a viral post titled “Worst habits wrecking your gut” on social media, highlighting five common mistakes people make in their daily routine that can negatively impact digestive health. His advice is simple, science-backed, and surprisingly relatable.

Advertisement

Here are the top gut-damaging habits, according to Dr Sethi:

  • Eating too fast

In our rush-filled lives, scarfing down meals has become the norm. But Dr Sethi warns that eating too quickly can trigger bloating and acid reflux. “Slow down and chew your food properly,” he advises, adding that mindful eating helps your gut process food more efficiently.

Also Read | 7 indications your gut health needs attention
  • Overusing artificial sweeteners

Think switching to ‘sugar-free’ means guilt-free? Not quite. According to Dr Sethi, excessive intake of artificial sweeteners, especially sucralose and aspartame, can disturb the gut microbiome. These sugar substitutes are often found in diet sodas, protein powders, and sugar-free snacks.

  • Skipping meals, then overeating at night

Many people skip meals during the day and then indulge in a heavy dinner, especially after a long workday. Dr Sethi explains this can spike insulin levels and put stress on the gut. “This feast-or-famine pattern disrupts your digestive rhythm,” he warns.

Advertisement
  • Not getting enough sleep

If you’re burning the candle at both ends, your gut might be paying the price. Dr Sethi says the gut undergoes repair and healing while we sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation can throw off your gut-brain connection and lead to inflammation, poor digestion, and even mental health issues.

Also Read | Health insurance with Day 1 coverage for pre-existing diseases: Know options
  • Overusing NSAIDs

Popping too many over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen and aspirin? It could be harming your gut lining. Dr Sethi cautions that frequent use of NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) can lead to ulcers, bleeding, and long-term gut damage.

How to support your gut health

By simply being more mindful of these habits, you can make a big difference in your digestive and overall health. Dr Sethi recommends a balanced diet rich in fibre, regular meals, quality sleep, and limiting the use of unnecessary medications or processed foods.

Advertisement

With gut health linked to immunity, mood, metabolism, and more, these small changes can have far-reaching effects. As Dr Sethi puts it, “Treat your gut well, and it will treat you well in return.”

He concluded his post by writing, “No fluff. No noise. Just what works.”

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsScienceHealthGastroenterologist lists 5 worst habits that wreck Gut Health: ‘Skipping meals, overeating at night…'
Read Next Story