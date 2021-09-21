GAVI, a global alliance for vaccines against the coronavirus, welcomed India's move to resume exports for the rest of the world.

We welcome news reports that India is to resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines to the rest of the world, a spokesperson for GAVI said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"This could have an immense positive impact on both health security within India as well as globally, the spokesperson said.

GAVI had earlier criticised India and Serum for prioritising its own needs over the rest of the world despite commitments of supply.

Our priority right now is to engage with Government of India and Serum Institute of India to understand the impact this will have on our supply schedule, as we race to protect as many vulnerable people as we can from Covid-19, the spokesperson further added.

GAVI is in alliance with Covax, a WHO-led initiative to distribute the vaccines equitably for poorer nations.

After restricting exports for over a year, due to shortage of supplies, the government on Monday announced that India will resume the export and donations of excess vaccines starting next month.

The move was seen to be taken in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit to the US where the issue is likely to be raised by President Joe Biden.

