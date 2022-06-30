Gennova’s mRNA shot for covid-19 approved

Gennova’s mRNA shot for covid-19 approved1 min read . 02:00 AM IST
Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, on Wednesday announced that its mRNA vaccine Gemcovac-19 against covid-19 has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
Gemcovac-19 is the first mRNA vaccine developed in India, and only the world’s third mRNA vaccine to be approved for covid-19.
“These vaccines are highly efficacious because of their inherent capacity of being translated into the protein structure inside the cell cytoplasm. mRNA vaccines are considered safe as mRNA is non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, and degraded by standard cellular mechanisms," the company said in a statement.
Notably, this technology provides flexibility to quickly tweak the vaccine for any existing or emerging variants of the virus and this technology platform will empower India to be pandemic ready, it said.
Gemcovac-19 has reached the primary endpoint of the phase-3 clinical trial. “The clinical data was evaluated by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The vaccine was found to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic," the company said, adding that the firm aims to produce around 4-5 million doses per month and this capacity can be quickly doubled.