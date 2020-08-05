Germany's BioNTech, Fosun launch covid vaccine trial in China

“We are proud to be among the first international biopharmaceutical companies to initiate a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China as part of our effort to make our vaccine available globally, if approved. This is an important step toward our goal to reach marketing authorization and ensure vaccine supply in China to help prevent new COVID-19 outbreaks in the most populous country in the world," said CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin.