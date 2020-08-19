The head of Germany's vaccines regulator said some groups of people living in Germany could be vaccinated early next year against the coronavirus.

Klaus Cichutek, head of the Paul Ehrlich Institut, told the Funke group of newspapers that data from Phase I and Phase II trials showed some vaccines triggered an immune response against the coronavirus.

"If data from Phase III trials shows the vaccines are effective and safe, the first vaccines could be approved at the beginning of the year, possibly with conditions attached," he said.

According to the World Health Organization, over 150 potential vaccines are currently in development. And around half a dozen are in advanced trials, each with tens of thousands of participants.

"Based on assurances from manufacturers, the first doses for people in Germany will be available at that time, in accordance with the priorities set by the Standing Committee on Vaccination," Cichutek said.

German biotechnology firm CureVac does not rule out a speedy approval process for its prospective vaccine against COVID-19, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

CureVac, backed by Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates, listed on the Nasdaq stock market on Friday.

Several companies, including Moderna, AstraZeneca , and Pfizer Inc, say they each expect to make more than 1 billion doses of a covid vaccine next year.

Russia, which approved a covid vaccine last week, has said its vaccine will be rolled out by the end of this month. (With Reuters In puts)





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated