Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told Reuters.

Germany expects the first COVID-19 vaccines to be available in early 2021 and has given the country's 16 states a November 10 deadline to detail the addresses of 60 facilities that could serve as delivery centres for manufacturers.

Under the national vaccine strategy, approved by its cabinet last week, Germany has asked the states to identify central vaccination centres which will be supplemented by mobile teams who go into care homes.

Some of the most advanced vaccines in human testing are so-called mRNA vaccines being developed by Moderna and BioNTech that need to be stored at temperatures as low as minus 80 degrees Celsius (-112 Fahrenheit).

In smaller, city states such as Hamburg and Bremen, authorities are scouting for central locations that are easy to reach like exhibition halls, where vaccinations could be stockpiled.

Germany has asked the Robert Koch Institute's vaccine committee to identify which vulnerable population groups should get the shots first, although front-line workers are expected to be a priority.

France has also been mulling plans for nationwide storage and distribution of vaccines, but no firm details were yet available, a source close to the health ministry said.

Germany is in a decisive phase of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday, urging a national effort to slow the spread of the virus a day after month-long lockdown measures took effect.

"This pandemic is really a mammoth task for the government and for every individual in society," Spahn, who has just recovered from his own coronavirus infection, told a news conference.

"For eight months we have been working together to stem the virus. According to everything we know, we have not yet reached the peak of this task. We are in a decisive phase. The situation is serious. It is a national effort."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via