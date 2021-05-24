According to the patient's caretaker, the patient was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past two months and was also recovering. But in the last four days, one side of the patient's face starting swelling up due to which he was unable to open his eyes. Bleeding from the nose as well as bleeding in urine also started. In a hurry, the patient was admitted to the hospital where medical examination revealed yellow fungus.

