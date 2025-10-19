Another 24-year-old woman in the U.K. told the Journal she had given up on antidepressants after trying them twice and feeling nothing but emotional numbness and sexual dysfunction. She decided to try a third time after watching Earle talk about the pills in a way that made them seem no more risky than prescription glasses, she said. The medication again delivered no relief, the woman said, but instead set off cognitive problems and emotional numbness that continue more than a year later.