Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said it will launch a higher strength (400 mg) version of oral antiviral drug FabiFlu for the treatment of mild and moderate coronavirus cases in India. Currently, the drug is available in 200 mg dosage. The company, however, did not disclose the price at which it will be selling the drug.

FabiFlu is the generic version of Favipiravir, which is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use.

The higher strength will improve compliance for patients by effectively reducing the number of tablets required per day, Glenmark said.

Patients can now opt for a more relaxed dosage regimen when compared to 200 mg tablet and now need to take half the number of pills due to the introduction of 400 mg.

"A higher pill burden has been associated with lower adherence to therapy, the latter affecting viral suppression and overall treatment outcomes. Also reducing the pill burden has been a demand from doctors and patients to enable adherence," Glenmark said.

Glenmark said is the first company in India to have received regulator Drugs Controller General of India's approval for the 400 mg dosage form, the statement said.

The 200 mg dosage of FabiFlu required patients to take 18 tablets on Day 1 (nine in the morning and nine in the evening), followed by 8 tablets each day thereafter for a maximum of 14 days, Glenmark said. With the new 400 mg version, patients will now have a more relaxed dosage regimen, with 9 tablets required on Day 1( 4.5 in the morning and 4.5 in the evening), and thereafter 2 tablets twice a day from Day 2 till end of the course, it added.

