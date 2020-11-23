Glenmark says Phase 3 Favipiravir data for Covid-19 shows multiple benefits

“Every claim for the efficacy of a new drug in COVID-19 must be backed by evidence from a clinical trial. Glenmark has done just that with Favipiravir. Their well-designed trial in 150 patients showed Favipiravir resulted in a significantly improved time to clinical cure and rapid viral clearance. Based on this I would consider the use of this anti-viral drug in sym tomatic patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. I eagerly await the results of similar trials presently being conducted in Boston and at Stanford," said Zarir F. Udwadia. MD, FRCP, FCCP, Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.