Glenmark to launch cancer drug Zanubrutinib in India

New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it will launch cancer treatment drug zanubrutinib in India following approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Zanubrutinib will be marketed in India under the brand name Brukinsa.

It is the first and only Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor approved in India for the treatment of five distinct B-cell malignancies: chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

"We look forward to bringing Brukinsa to India in the coming months as part of our ongoing partnership with BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines)," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Business Head - India Formulations Alok Malik said.

The launch marks a significant milestone in our innovative oncology portfolio, offering patients in India access to a globally trusted therapy with proven efficacy and safety, he added. Glenmark shares on Monday ended 0.68 per cent up at ₹1,600.85 apiece on BSE.

Glenmark launches Empagliflozin in India under Glempa brand In March, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had launched a medication for glycemic control and weight-loss for diabetes patients.

The Mumbai-based drug firm launched Empagliflozin, a widely recognised SGLT2 inhibitor, under the brand name Glempa (Empagliflozin 10/25 mg), along with its fixed-dose combinations (FDCs)'”Glempa-L (Empagliflozin 10/25 mg Linagliptin 5 mg) and Glempa-M (Empagliflozin 12.5 mg Metformin 500/1000 mg).

The medications are designed to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus while also reducing cardiovascular outcomes in patients with cardiovascular risk.

Studies have demonstrated several benefits of Empagliflozin, including effectively improving glycemic control, supporting weight-loss, and reducing cardiovascular-renal risks in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Empagliflozin has also demonstrated benefits in heart failure patients by lowering the cardiovascular death or hospitalisation.

