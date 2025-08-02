“When we know we are not getting enough antioxidants through the food we are eating because the quality of food is so not what it used to be for earlier generations, glutathione can do wonders. It is a very powerful antioxidant, and it can help detoxify. You can feel better, have less brain fog, and feel more energetic. The skin quality comes after that," said Dr Niketa Sonavane, a Mumbai-based dermatologist and an outspoken advocate for transparency and regulation in the wellness market.