Got Covid after being vaccinated? Here is why it can act as an advantage

People who get COVID after being vaccinated develop an enhanced immune response to variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a recent lab study has shown. The results show that a breakthrough infection generated a robust immune response against the delta variant. The authors further noted the findings suggested the immune response is likely to be highly effective against other variants as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continued to mutate.

