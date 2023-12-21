Government bans anti-cold drug combination for kids aged under four
Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has banned a widely used anti-cold cocktail medicine combination for infants and children under four years of age, and ordered that drugs should be labelled accordingly
Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has banned a widely used anti-cold cocktail medicine combination for infants and children under four years of age, and ordered that drugs should be labelled accordingly, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday.