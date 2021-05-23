{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amidst the speculations that the deadly virus might mutate in future and endanger children Centre on Saturday notified, children can spread COVID-19 but they almost always have mild infection and mortality is very very low in them. The statement comes amidst the speculations that the deadly virus might mutate in future and endanger children

Amidst the speculations that the deadly virus might mutate in future and endanger children Centre on Saturday notified, children can spread COVID-19 but they almost always have mild infection and mortality is very very low in them. The statement comes amidst the speculations that the deadly virus might mutate in future and endanger children

a) Clinical features

The children infected with covid-19 may show slight symptoms like fever, cough, problem in breathing, body ache, and loss of taste and smell.

Some children may show symptoms of gastrointestinal problems

Children are also showing Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome(MIS-C). It includes a body temperature of more than 38 degrees Celsius.

The syndrome involving multi-organ is usually seen weeks after the peak of COVID wave and can pose a threat to the children post-infection.

Children with asymptomatic features and infected with covid must be kept in isolation and should be treated according to the symptoms. Children with prior problems in the lungs and suffering from obesity can also be treated in home . b) During home isolation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Children can be treated and be given Paracetamol 10-15 mg, between 4-6 hours gap.

Children suffering with covid-19 should not be given any antibiotic during home isolation.

Check the Oxygen level of the child during 2-3 times a day and keep a tab if the children are facing any problem in breathing.

Children with the following will be treated in the medium category if

If the age of the child is less than 2 months old then the respiratory rate>60 per minute

If the age of the child is 2-12 months old and the respiratory rate>50 per minute.

If the age of the child is 1-5 years old and the respiratory rate>40 per minute.

Children above 5 years of age having respiratory rate>30 per minute.

All the children in the above age group should have a oxygen saturation level of more then 90. The children should be treated in a designated covid-19 health care centre.

Paracetamol 10-15 mg after every 4-6 hours canbe given

Serious cases of covid-19 in Children

An SPO2 level below 90 in children will be termed as a serious case. The children may suffer from problem in breathing, fatigue and these type of children should be admitted in a dedicated Covid-19 hospital .

Source: Union Health Ministry