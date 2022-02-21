Dengue is one of the most fatal infections that wreak havoc every year across the country. India sees frequent outbreaks of vector-borne disease, especially during the monsoon season. Last year, India reported 1,64,103 cases of dengue, according to union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Every year, hundreds of people die due to this mosquito infection in the country. Therefore, research between a government institute and a non-profit is aiming to develop a safe, affordable, and effective treatment for dengue fever within five years, a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint sister publication claimed.

The research on cost-effective treatment for dengue is done by the Transitional Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous institute of the department of biotechnology in the ministry of science and technology. Besides, the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) India Foundation is also part of the research.

The partnership will carry out preclinical studies of potential dengue treatments, test the efficacy of re-purposed drug candidates and implement clinical trials to deliver an affordable and accessible treatment solution.

“As there is no specific treatment that can prevent progression of the infection to severe dengue, it is critical to find therapeutic solutions to this climate-sensitive disease that spreads at a rapid pace," said Kavita Singh, director, DNDi South Asia.

DNDi has developed and registered nine new treatments for neglected diseases such as sleeping sickness, visceral and cutaneous leishmaniasis, Chagas, and pediatric HIV since 2003. This is the first time its researchers will dedicate efforts to dengue.

Currently, there are no specific antiviral drugs to treat dengue infection. Globally, millions of people witness dengue infection each year but still, there is no specific treatment. It is predicted that the rise in Eath's temperature, linked to climate change, will fasten viral amplification of the disease

Symptoms of dengue include fever, nausea, vomiting, and body ache. If the infection progresses to severe dengue, affected people may experience shock, internal bleeding, and organ failure.

