Govt set to issue guidelines on monkeypox prevention soon

The detailed guidelines will include identifying sick patients at airports, lab tests, symptoms, prevention, surveillance strategies, reporting to hospitals and community awareness. According to WHO, more than 92 cases have been reported from a dozen countries so far. “We should not be worried about monkeypox but vigilant. Ministry of health and ICMR is developing the guidelines for monkeypox with regards to the treatment, prevention, community awareness, signs and symptoms of monkeypox, isolation of sick patients who returned from monkeypox affected countries, surveillance strategy at the airports and sea ports, hospital infection control measures if any suspected cases have been reported and many other preventive measures. So, these are going to be comprehensive guidelines which the ministry of health is likely to release in the coming days," said Dr Nivedita Gupta, senior scientist of ICMR.

