Govt tells states to refocus on universal immunization as covid cases fall

The programme involves vaccination against 12 preventable diseases such as diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, rubella, hepatitis B and meningitis. “Every component of universal immunization programme has been strengthened and intensified. For example, pulse polio vaccination has been geared up. All activities related to routine vaccination under Mission Indradhanush are being focused and continued," said the official, adding that some new vaccines are being added to the programme, which, however, may take some time. Mission Indradhanush focuses on pockets of low immunization coverage and tough terrains where the proportion of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children is high.