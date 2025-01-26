Govt to collate journey of U-WIN so far to overcome challenges

The government may soon start taking feedback on the Universal Immunization Win (U-WIN) scheme which was launched last January to digitally record all vaccination services provided under the Universal Immunization Programme.

The government may take feedback from all stakeholders such as states/UTs, vaccinators, doctors and beneficiaries so as to overcome the current challenges and make improvements.

“U-WIN has been introduced recently, and we are also unaware of the fact that how it is going around. Knowing the overall experience of the U-WIN rollout journey so far will allow us to make improvements in the system," said an official aware of the matter.

“It has been learnt that there have been some instances where vaccination data could not get uploaded on the U-WIN system and recorded manually. These issues have to be resolved," the official said.

When Mint verified with a few beneficiaries at a dispensary in east Delhi, a mother said that her baby vaccination data could not be uploaded on the U-WIN portal.

“I took my baby for vaccination between 9-12 months. I requested the doctors at the dispensary to upload the vaccination record on the U-WIN, but i was informed that U-WIN was not working and hence all the vaccination records were noted manually. I am not aware whether the vaccination data was digitalized later or not," said the lactating mother who declined to be named.

U-WIN is a major technological tool of the health and family welfare ministry for ensuring real-time vaccination tracking and improving immunization coverage for eligible beneficiaries such as pregnant women, infants and children.

The official cited above said India is moving towards digital health which will increase equity and access to healthcare for all the individuals. This digital health transformation will lead to transparency and also increase the monitoring.

Till November last year, around 74.3 million beneficiaries had been registered, 12.6 million vaccination sessions held and 277.7 million administered vaccine doses recorded on U-WIN.

"As with all new initiatives, challenges are only to be expected. These include variability in platform adoption between states, manpower constraints, and the need to collect and input data from private healthcare providers," said Rajeev Jayadevan, Past President, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.