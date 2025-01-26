Science
Govt to collate journey of U-WIN so far to overcome challenges
Summary
- There have been some instances where vaccination data could not get uploaded on the U-WIN system and were recorded manually.
The government may soon start taking feedback on the Universal Immunization Win (U-WIN) scheme which was launched last January to digitally record all vaccination services provided under the Universal Immunization Programme.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more