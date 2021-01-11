Govt to procure both Covaxin and Covishield for mass vaccination drive

The government plans to procure both Bharat Biotech International and Serum Institute’s vaccine for covid-19 without giving preference to one and making the other a backup.

Indicating that the government would be rolling out both the vaccines for the mass inoculation drive simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, “Both the approved vaccines are highly cost effective in comparison to other vaccines from across the world, adding that India would have faced great difficulty if it would have had to depend on foreign vaccines," he said.

The prime minister said that India aims to achieve vaccination for 30 crore people in the next few months and the government will bear the cost of the vaccination of priority groups in first phase of vaccination. The Prime Minister was chairing a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and Administrators of all States and Union Territories on Monday to review the status and preparedness for covid-19 vaccination via video conferencing.

The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) earlier this month granted permission for restricted emergency use of Pune based Serum Institute of India’s vaccine (Covishield), subject to multiple regulatory conditionalities and permission of restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in the context of infection by mutant strain, to Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Hyderabad for its vaccine Covaxin.

Earlier, officials like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria have said Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is a backup, while Serum Institute’s Covishield will be the first choice, following criticism over the lack of efficacy data on Covaxin. Putting rest to all the speculations, the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “We do not consider Bharat Biotech’s vaccine to be a backup. We are saying we have multiple options available."

According to the union health ministry, getting vaccinated for covid-19 will be voluntary.

Pharmaceutical countries are in progress of getting ready the vaccines doses for the mass vaccination drive. Currently, Serum Institute of India (SII) has produced 50 million doses of COVISHEILD. The capacity of the pharmaceutical company is 60-70 million doses per month, which will be increased further up to 100 million doses of the vaccine per month by February 2021. Similarly, Bharat Biotech has said that it has four facilities coming up. The company said that it is planning around 200 million doses (per year) in Hyderabad, 500 million doses in other cities. By 2021, they will have 700 million doses of capacity.

As the country gears up to begin its covid-19 vaccination program, the burden of the pandemic continues to increase in India. At least 16,311 new cases of covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. The present active caseload as on Monday was 2,22,526 which consists of 2.13%of India’s Total Positive Cases. At least 80.25% of the new cases are concentrated in 9 States and UTs. Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 4,545. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,558 new cases. 161case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Six States/UTs account for 69.57% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (34). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 23 and 19 daily deaths, respectively, the union health ministry said.

