Govt to procure both Covaxin and Covishield for mass vaccination drive

As the country gears up to begin its covid-19 vaccination program, the burden of the pandemic continues to increase in India. At least 16,311 new cases of covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. The present active caseload as on Monday was 2,22,526 which consists of 2.13%of India’s Total Positive Cases. At least 80.25% of the new cases are concentrated in 9 States and UTs. Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 4,545. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,558 new cases. 161case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Six States/UTs account for 69.57% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (34). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 23 and 19 daily deaths, respectively, the union health ministry said.