Govt to use Ayushman Bharat to trace potential covid-19 patients

"In rural India, it has now become very important to find out potential covid-19 patients. The young labourers who may be carrying the infection after coming from hotspots will have high chances of recovery from the disease due to their age or good immunity. But the major threat remains to their family members residing in villages who may be old, weak or with compromised immunity," said Dr Jugal Kishore, member of the government’s rapid response team for covid-19, and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.