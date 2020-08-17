Govt will achieve goal of a tuberculosis free India by 2025: Dr Harsh Vardhan

"This pandemic has given us a chance to revisit and structurally re-imagine a robust public health infrastructure for our country. The country's capacity to turn government schemes into a broader social movement that saw the complete eradication of smallpox and polio from a time when India contributed 60% of the global cases of polio gives me hope that the Prime's Ministers goal of a tuberculosis free India by 2025 would be similarly achieved with the help of industry leaders and the CII," Vardhan said.