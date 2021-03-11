Monoclonal antibodies may play a key role in protecting people less responsive to vaccines or unable to be inoculated against SARS-CoV-2 such as cancer patients who have more suppressed immune systems. Antibody treatments from Eli Lilly and Co. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. both received emergency-use authorizations from the U.S. in November. As the third antibody treatment to show success, Glaxo and Vir may have limited sales potential this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli.