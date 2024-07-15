Several cases of suspected Chandipura virus infections are being reported in Gujarat and four children have already died in Sabarkantha district, according to a report by news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chandipura virus, first reported in Maharashtra in 1965, emerges every year in Gujarat during the rainy season. It causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

This virus is transmitted by infected sand flies and predominantly affects children aged between 9 months and 14 years.

Paediatricians at the Himmatnagar civil hospital had suspected the role of the Chandipura virus after four children had died on July 10.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday said Chandipura virus cases have come up at several places in the state. While there is no need to be scared, people should be cautious, the minister stated.

In Gujarat, nine cases have been registered in four districts and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation, said Patel.

Their results are awaited.

Over 400 houses and 19,000 people have been screened for the virus, he added.

“Chandipura virus cases have come up at several places in the state. There is no need to be scared but we need to be cautious. Chandipura is not a new virus. In 1965, the first case was registered in Maharashtra. Cases of this virus are registered in Gujarat every year. This disease occurs by the sting of a vector-infected sandfly and it mainly affects children aged 9 months-14 years. It is seen more in rural areas. Fever, vomiting, loose motion and headache are the main symptoms. A doctor should be consulted if these symptoms are observed," Rushikesh Patel noted.