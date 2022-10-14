Gummy vitamins are surging in popularity. Are they healthy or just candy?
Sales are booming, but you might be better off sticking with regular pills
Are you stressed out? There’s a gummy for that—and for just about any ailment you can think of.
Sweet gummy worms blended with vitamin D and saffron purport to “deliver a delightful dose of cheer." Marketing for strawberry-flavored spheres with B12 and a supplement called citicoline says the gummy “powers your focus."
Adult gummy vitamins, those glutinous, brightly colored chewables, are taking up ever more space on drugstore shelves. Booming global sales are expected to total between $7.4 billion and $7.6 billion this year and reach $13.5 billion by 2027,according to research firm MarketsandMarkets.
You can buy gummies that suggest they will help you feel more beautiful or more energized, help your hair and nails, or that provide a daily dose of vitamins. Even Kourtney Kardashian Barker recently launched her own line of gummy supplements.
Gummies can be helpful for tablet-averse children and adults who have trouble swallowing pills. But otherwise, doctors and dietitians caution that many gummies pack little nutritional benefit, contain too much sugar and are bad for your teeth. The products don’t receive the same level of regulatory attention as medications do.
“A lot of them are glorified candy," says Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Gummy vitamins average between 2 to 8 grams of sugar per serving, typically one or two pieces, says Neha Vyas, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic. One piece of Sour Patch Kids original candy contains about 2 grams of sugar. Women should consume no more than 25 grams of sugar a day and men shouldn’t exceed more than 36 grams, according to the American Heart Association.
The pandemic led many people to take a closer look at their personal health, doctors and dietitians say, expanding the appeal of vitamins, supplements and energy chews. Gummies are an increasingly popular format for a range of ingredients, including CBD.
Ellyse Bendillo, 26 years old, says multivitamin gummies taste even better than gummy candy. She looks forward to taking her nighttime melatonin gummies in the same way she used to dream about the next morning’s coffee.
Ms. Bendillo, who works in metals manufacturing in Philadelphia, takes about three to five gummy multivitamins and two melatonin gummies a day but says she used to take more. She says she hasn’t consulted the recommended dosage on the multivitamin label. She has Crohn’s disease and prefers ingesting the extra vitamins she needs in the form of a little treat rather than just another pill.
“I like that you can savor them a little bit," she says.
The Food and Drug Administration regulates supplements in the category of food rather than drugs. The FDA doesn’t approve supplements and doesn’t usually review them until after they enter the marketplace.
While tasty, gummy vitamins are more likely to have quality issues than tablets and caplets, says Tod Cooperman, president of ConsumerLab.com, a watchdog company that tests supplement brands for quality.
Gummies tend to break down faster than their drier counterparts, and manufacturers often include higher doses of ingredients to account for the degradation, says Dr. Cooperman. In 2020, ConsumerLab.comfound that one type of children’s melatonin gummy by the brand Zarbee’s contained nearly twice as much melatonin per gummy as it claimed to, raising concerns that it could make children feel drowsy the next day.
A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, the parent company of Zarbee’s, said that some amount of overage, or an amount bigger than the listed amount of an ingredient, is permitted by the FDA and safe for consumers.
An FDA spokesperson said some overage is acceptable, depending on the ingredient, and that companies are responsible for ensuring their products are safe before introducing them to the market.
Overconsumption of gummies that contain sugar substitutes such as xylitol or sorbitolcan cause diarrhea, bloating, nausea or vomiting. Fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E and K, as well as iron and zinc, can be toxic when consumed in excess, which consumers and doctors say is easier to do when they are delivered in a sugary vehicle. While overdosing on gummy vitamins is rare, people should consult their doctor when starting new supplements, says Dr. Vyas.
Dentists frown on gummies. Taking daily sugary gummy vitamins is akin to “eating Halloween candy 365 days a year," says Ada Cooper, a dentist and spokesperson for the American Dental Association.
The sucrose and corn syrup often found in gummies spur mouth bacteria to create acid as a byproduct that results in tooth decay. And sticky candy is especially hard to remove from your teeth, Dr. Cooper says. Chewable tablets, such as children’s Flintstones vitamins, are a better, less sugary alternative for people who have trouble swallowing pills, says Dr. Cooper.
Tamara Cain,a life coach in Potsdam, N.Y., didn’t consider herself a “vitamin person" until she tried her son’s gummies. She started buying her own grown-up versions.
On any given day, she will take gummy forms of magnesium citrate, calcium, iron, zinc and B12, as well as a soft gel of vitamin D3 and a capsule of turmeric. Some taste better than others. Ms. Cain, 46, sandwiches the iron gummy between two sweeter ones to mask a taste she describes as concentrated cow’s blood.
Many people might be better off skipping vitamins and supplements altogether, doctors say. There are exceptions, including pregnant women, those who have particularly restrictive diets, or those who have certain health conditions, including people who have trouble absorbing nutrients from food.
It is a good idea to talk to your primary care provider and see where you can round out your diet before diving into supplements, says Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Vyas.
“Normal healthy people should be getting that stuff from their food," says Dr. Vyas.