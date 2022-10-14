Gummy vitamins are surging in popularity. Are they healthy or just candy?

Overconsumption of gummies that contain sugar substitutes such as xylitol or sorbitolcan cause diarrhea, bloating, nausea or vomiting. Fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E and K, as well as iron and zinc, can be toxic when consumed in excess, which consumers and doctors say is easier to do when they are delivered in a sugary vehicle. While overdosing on gummy vitamins is rare, people should consult their doctor when starting new supplements, says Dr. Vyas.