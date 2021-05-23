Gurgaon man, who recovered from black fungus, shares some advise

"I had numbness on the left side of my face, watery and red eyes. The teeth on the left side of my upper jaw had turned numb. I underwent surgery and I am fine now. There is still some numbness but it will be fine." Saran told ANI. Dr Sumit Mrig, HOD, ENT, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said that three out of the 25 patients lost their eyes who came late for the treatment. "If any patient who has COVID and undergone steroid treatment or they face pain in one side of the head, half side facial pain, congestion in the eyes, any discharge from the eyes, then get an endoscopy done."