Gut health doctor lists 5 gut inflammation signs you shouldn’t ignore: From bloating to changes in stool

Gut health affects our energy and immune system. Many of us overlook the signs in our bodies, especially those indicating gut inflammation. During busy times, such as festive seasons with rich meals, it’s important to listen to what our gut says. Dr Arpit Bansal, a specialist in gut health and longevity, shared five warning signs of gut inflammation and why you should not ignore them.

What is gut inflammation? Gut inflammation happens when the lining of the gastrointestinal tract gets irritated or swollen. When this happens, important functions like immune control, nutrient absorption, and mental health can be affected through the gut-brain connection. "Various factors can contribute to this, including diet, lifestyle, bacteria, and medical conditions", Dr Arpit Bansal, Gut Health and Longevity Specialist, tells Health Shots. The body exhibits signs of gut inflammation, which may manifest on the skin and impact energy levels.

How to tell if my gut is inflamed? Let’s look at five warning signs of gut inflammation that you should not ignore:

1. Persistent bloating or abdominal pain Have you ever felt bloated or had stomach pain after eating heavy, sugary, or processed foods? These uncomfortable feelings may indicate that your gut is not healthy. "Excessive sugar consumption can damage your gut barrier and disrupt the balance of your gut microbiome, ultimately leading to inflammation," he explains. If these symptoms persist after you change your diet, it may be time to reconsider your eating habits. Reducing added sugars and increasing fibre intake can help restore balance in your gut, which may help relieve your discomfort.

2. Stool changes that linger Changes in your stool, such as ongoing loose stools, constipation, or the presence of mucus or blood in your stool, should not be ignored. These could be signs of a problem with your gut, often referred to as "leaky gut," which can trigger your immune system. "If these symptoms persist for more than two to three weeks, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional", says Dr Bansal. Your gut health affects how well your body absorbs nutrients and your overall well-being. Getting help early can prevent more serious issues.

3. Peculiar fatigue and brain fog Have you felt unusually tired or experienced brain fog after eating a big meal? This isn’t just normal tiredness; it may indicate inflammation in your gut. "Issues such as systemic endotoxemia and fluctuations in blood sugar levels after eating can deplete your energy and impact your cognitive function", shares Dr Bansal. Everyone's body reacts differently to food, so it’s important to know your personal triggers. If certain meals often leave you feeling drained, consider adjusting your diet to find a better balance.

4. Frequent heartburn or reflux If you frequently experience heartburn or acid reflux, it's essential to be aware of the symptoms. Having these symptoms regularly may indicate more serious issues in your body. "Instead of just taking over-the-counter medication, see your doctor for a complete check-up", he notes. Ongoing symptoms may be a sign of underlying health issues that require attention.

5. Disrupted sleep patterns Sleep helps us feel restored and refreshed, but many people struggle with light, broken, or unrefreshing sleep. Not getting enough sleep can lower your energy and upset the balance of your gut health. "This can allow more toxins to enter your body, leading to inflammation and creating a harmful cycle", he explains. To improve your gut health and overall well-being, aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night. Stick to a regular sleep schedule and make your sleeping area comfortable. These steps can make a big difference.

How to prevent or reduce gut inflammation? It's important to recognise warning signs and know how to respond to them. Dr Bansal shares tips to reduce inflammation, particularly during festive seasons.

Slash added sugars: Festive desserts and sweet drinks can significantly impact your gut health. Pairing carbohydrates with fibre and protein can help mitigate glucose spikes and reduce inflammatory responses. Identify your trigger foods: Everyone's body reacts differently to food because of unique gut bacteria. By keeping track of what you eat and how you feel, you can identify which foods trigger gut inflammation. This can help you make specific changes to your diet. Prioritise sleep: Getting good sleep is important for your health. After the celebrations, maintain a regular sleep schedule to support the health of your gut and immune system. Stay hydrated: Mild dehydration can upset your gut health. To stay hydrated, drink water regularly, add electrolytes to your diet, and eat foods high in water and fibre. Embrace prebiotic fibre and fermented foods: These foods help protect the gut’s mucus barrier and support immune tolerance, which is important for good gut health. (Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)