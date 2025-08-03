Gut health isn’t just about your gut. It’s about your whole body.
Neal Templin , Barrons 5 min read 03 Aug 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Summary
Bacteria help digest food, produce essential nutrients, and fight cancer and heart disease.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Your body has around 37 trillion cells, and they play a crucial role in your health. It has even more bacteria cells, mostly in your gut. They also play a crucial role.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story