H1N1 cases surge in Delhi: Six-fold rise puts chronic illness patients on alert

Delhi is witnessing a significant spike in H1N1 infections this monsoon season, with case numbers climbing to 1,349 so far this year, up sharply from 229 recorded during the same period last year — marking close to a six-fold increase, according to data cited by PTI. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said that regular testing is underway across the city and that affected patients are being provided treatment.

This surge carries particular weight for people managing long-term health conditions. While most healthy individuals typically recover from influenza without major complications, the illness can turn far more serious for those living with heart disease, diabetes, asthma or other chronic respiratory conditions.

H1N1, known formally as influenza A (H1N1), has since evolved into a regular seasonal flu strain rather than remaining the pandemic threat it was back in 2009. According to the World Health Organization, it continues to circulate each season alongside other influenza variants such as H3N2.

What Precautions Should High-Risk Individuals Take? With cases climbing, prevention becomes especially critical for those already dealing with chronic illnesses. Getting an annual flu shot remains one of the strongest protective measures available to this group. The WHO specifically recommends influenza vaccination for people with underlying health conditions, given their heightened vulnerability to severe outcomes.

In India, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), functioning under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has also put out dedicated guidance on seasonal influenza and H1N1 — covering everything from managing high-risk patients and clinical treatment protocols to home-based care and vaccination advice.

Symptoms To Watch Out For Dr Sanjeev Sinha, Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, attributed the rise in influenza cases to seasonal changes during the monsoon. "During monsoon, there's a decrease in temperature. So, because of the temperature change, the influenza virus is more common nowadays. They have a sore throat, nasal discharge, dry cough and headache," he told ANI.

He added that vulnerable groups, including the elderly and those suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, are more prone to infections. "In our OPD, there is an increased number of patients who are suffering from upper respiratory tract infections, and we found that they are positive for influenza, especially H1N1 and influenza A," Sinha said.