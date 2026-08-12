H1N1 cases surge in Delhi: Six-fold rise puts chronic illness patients on alert

Delhi is witnessing a significant spike in H1N1 infections this monsoon season, with case numbers climbing to 1,349 so far this year, up sharply from 229 recorded during the same period last year — marking close to a six-fold increase, according to data cited by PTI. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said that regular testing is underway across the city and that affected patients are being provided treatment.

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This surge carries particular weight for people managing long-term health conditions. While most healthy individuals typically recover from influenza without major complications, the illness can turn far more serious for those living with heart disease, diabetes, asthma or other chronic respiratory conditions.

H1N1, known formally as influenza A (H1N1), has since evolved into a regular seasonal flu strain rather than remaining the pandemic threat it was back in 2009. According to the World Health Organization, it continues to circulate each season alongside other influenza variants such as H3N2.

What Precautions Should High-Risk Individuals Take? With cases climbing, prevention becomes especially critical for those already dealing with chronic illnesses. Getting an annual flu shot remains one of the strongest protective measures available to this group. The WHO specifically recommends influenza vaccination for people with underlying health conditions, given their heightened vulnerability to severe outcomes.

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In India, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), functioning under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has also put out dedicated guidance on seasonal influenza and H1N1 — covering everything from managing high-risk patients and clinical treatment protocols to home-based care and vaccination advice.

Symptoms To Watch Out For Dr Sanjeev Sinha, Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, attributed the rise in influenza cases to seasonal changes during the monsoon. "During monsoon, there's a decrease in temperature. So, because of the temperature change, the influenza virus is more common nowadays. They have a sore throat, nasal discharge, dry cough and headache," he told ANI.

He added that vulnerable groups, including the elderly and those suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, are more prone to infections. "In our OPD, there is an increased number of patients who are suffering from upper respiratory tract infections, and we found that they are positive for influenza, especially H1N1 and influenza A," Sinha said.

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Beyond vaccination, health experts point to several additional safeguards: Steering clear of close contact with anyone showing flu-like symptoms

Wearing a properly fitted mask in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces during periods of high transmission

Ensuring better airflow and ventilation indoors

Practising frequent handwashing

Covering the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing

Staying home and resting when experiencing symptoms The WHO's latest 2026 guidance further emphasises that improving ventilation and steering clear of crowded, enclosed environments can meaningfully cut down the spread of influenza.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.