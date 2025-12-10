Half of India’s protein comes from ‘low-quality’ cereal sources, new CEEW analysis warns

Nearly half of India’s at-home protein intake now comes from cereals such as rice, wheat, suji, and maida, according to a new, independent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) released on 10 December.

The study ‘Understanding Trends in Dietary Diversity in India: Moving Towards Sustainable Consumption’ analysed Indian dietary trends based on the latest 2023-24 NSSO Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) dataset.

While Indians consume an adequate average of 55.6 g of protein per day at home, the study finds that cereals alone supply nearly 50 per cent of this protein despite their low-quality amino acid profile and poor digestibility.

This contribution of cereals to protein intake is far above the NIN-recommended 32 per cent, crowding out higher-quality protein sources such as pulses, dairy, eggs/fish/and meat. Protein supports the body’s growth, repair, and immune function.

The CEEW study further finds under-consumption across major food groups, such as vegetables, fruits, and pulses, and overuse in cooking oil, salt, and sugar intake.

“This study spotlights a silent crisis in India's food system: over-reliance on low-quality proteins, excess calories from cereals and oils, and stark underconsumption of diverse, nutrient-rich foods,” said Apoorve Khandelwal, Fellow, CEEW.

Person in the poorest decile In a week, a person in the poorest decile consumes just 2-3 glasses of milk and fruits equivalent to just 2 bananas, compared to 8-9 glasses and 8–10 bananas for those in the richest decile, she said.

“These consumption gaps mirror broader inequities in access to balanced diets. At the same time, the country's heavy dependence on a narrow crop base for nutrition and income reduces its climate resilience. Diversification, from fork to farm, must be a national priority,” Khandelwal said.

Slow Protein Gains, Sharp Inequality India’s protein intake has grown only slightly over the past decade, but is still adequate. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation of India, the average daily per-capita protein intake increased from 60.7 g to 61.8 g in rural areas and from 60.3 g to 63.4 g in urban areas between 2011–12 and 2023–24.

The latest CEEW analysis reveals that behind these averages lies deep inequality: the richest 10 per cent of the Indian population consumes 1.5 times more protein at home than the poorest, and also has access to far more animal-based sources.

For example, milk intake among the poorest 10 per cent of the rural population is only about one-third of the recommended level, whereas it exceeds 110 per cent of the recommendation among the richest.

Over-Reliance on Cereals India’s diet remains heavily skewed toward cereals and cooking oils, with both contributing to significant nutritional imbalance, the study notes. Nearly three-fourths of all carbohydrates come from cereals, and direct cereal intake continues to be 1.5 times the RDA, reinforced by the widespread availability of subsidised rice and wheat through the PDS in lower-expenditure deciles, it said.

“While coarse grains and pulses offer superior nutrition and environmental benefits, they remain significantly under-consumed and under-provisioned in major food programmes, such as the Public Distribution System, which continue to be dominated by rice and wheat,” said Suhani Gupta, research analyst, CEEW.