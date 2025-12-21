Happy birthday, Tamanna Bhatia: Here’s her secret to flawless, glowing skin; ideal diet found through ‘trial and error’

Tamanna Bhatia turned 36 on 21 December 2025. She celebrated her birthday with a warm get-together. It was attended by close friends and colleagues.

Photos and videos shared on Instagram by her friend Suved Lohia showed the actress in a cheerful mood. She posed with Suved and actor Mrunal Thakur. Siddhant Chaturvedi, her co-star from V Shantaram, was also present at the celebration.

Suved posted a heartfelt message for Tamanna (also spelt as Tamannaah): “On your special day, I just want you to know how deeply grateful I am to have you in my life—not just as the incredible woman the world admires, but as the warm, thoughtful, and genuine soul I get to call a close friend. Your kindness, grace, and quiet strength inspire me more than you realise.”

Advertisement

Except for her ‘kindness’ and ‘grace’, the Baahubali actress is also known for her flawless skin and glow. However, she herself admitted to suffering from many issues. Then, she realised what was wrong with her diet.

“For the longest time, I didn’t know I was gluten and dairy intolerant," Tamanna Bhatia earlier revealed on The Lallantop.

“I also found out through trial and error, by trying so many kinds of diets. I realised, if I don’t eat gluten, my skin does well,” she added.

“So, it is important to first be aware of your body and understand what is going on in your body. Skin is nothing but a reflection of what is going inside your body anyway," she said.

Advertisement

Gluten and dairy intolerance: Foods to avoid People with gluten or dairy intolerance need to avoid certain foods that commonly trigger symptoms. Gluten is found in wheat, barley, rye and malt. It is also there in most regular breads, pastas and baked items.

Dairy products, such as cow’s milk, cheese, butter, cream, yoghurt and ice cream, should be avoided if you are lactose intolerant.

Hidden gluten or dairy may be present in processed meats, salad dressings, soy sauce, beer and some packaged food thickeners.

Cutting out these foods can lead to nutritional gaps. So, proper replacements are important. Calcium and vitamin D can be obtained from leafy greens, fortified plant milks, tofu and sardines.

For B vitamins, iron, and fibre, choose lean meats, beans, lentils, quinoa, millet, buckwheat and plenty of vegetables.