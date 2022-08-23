Harness the healing power of water5 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:44 PM IST
Many of us find ourselves exhausted and need to recharge, water can help; Elizabeth Bernstein explains about the healing power of water
On a dusty August day two years ago, Wallace J. Nichols hiked into the California valley where he had lived for more than 20 years to find his family’s home and all their possessions destroyed by a wildfire.