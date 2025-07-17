Harvard gastroenterologist lists 3 everyday habits that could be wrecking your gut health

Good gut health isn’t just about what you eat; it’s also about how you sleep, manage stress, and navigate your daily lifestyle. And if you’ve been feeling bloated, constipated, or unusually sluggish, your everyday habits might be to blame.
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, recently took to Instagram to share three of the worst things you can do for your gut health. His post is a wake-up call for anyone looking to improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and boost overall well-being.
Dr Sethi warns that additives, emulsifiers, and synthetic fibres in packaged and processed foods can seriously damage the delicate balance of gut bacteria.
“They can lead to inflammation and even increase the risk of leaky gut,” he said.
“If the label has 20+ ingredients you can’t pronounce, it’s time to rethink it.”
Stress isn’t just in your head—it shows up in your gut too.
“It slows digestion, disrupts your microbiome, and worsens bloating and constipation,” Dr Sethi explained.
He reminds us that “your gut feels your emotions.”
One sleepless night might seem harmless—but your gut disagrees.
“Lack of sleep can alter gut bacteria, increase cravings, and mess with digestion,” he noted.
His advice: Treat sleep like medicine—essential and non-negotiable.
Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria that influence everything from your immunity to your mental health. These small, everyday lifestyle changes can make a major difference.
So the next time you’re tempted to stay up late, stress over emails, or reach for that packet of chips, remember, your gut is paying attention.