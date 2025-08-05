Harvard gastroenterologist lists 8 everyday toxins you should ditch now

You may be eating clean and working out regularly, but if your kitchen is still holding on to certain everyday items, your health might be at risk without you even realising it.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist and hepatologist, recently took to Instagram to share a list of eight common toxins we often ignore in our homes, especially in our kitchens. These culprits, according to Dr Sethi, can quietly disrupt gut health, hormones, metabolism, and even increase your risk of disease over time.

Here’s what to eliminate (and healthier alternatives to consider): Scratched Nonstick Cookware (Teflon/PTFE) If your nonstick pans are chipped or peeling, it’s time to say goodbye. Dr Sethi warns that damaged Teflon can release toxic fumes and microplastics, especially when exposed to high heat.

Swap for: Ceramic, stainless steel, or cast iron cookware.

Artificial Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sucralose) Often marketed as “diet-friendly,” these sweeteners may harm your gut bacteria, blood sugar balance, and appetite signals. Long-term use has also been linked to glucose intolerance.

Swap for: Pure monk fruit, stevia, or real fruits for natural sweetness.

Plastic Water Bottles—Especially in Heat Even BPA-free plastics can leach hormone-disrupting chemicals when exposed to warm temperatures.

Swap for: Stainless steel or glass bottles that are safer and reusable.

Ultra-Processed Packaged Foods Think snacks loaded with additives, seed oils, emulsifiers, and preservatives. These disrupt gut health, affect metabolism, and trigger inflammation.

Rule of thumb: If the label has more than five ingredients you can’t pronounce—skip it.

Swap for: Whole foods with recognisable, minimal ingredients.

Scented Candles and Air Fresheners These may make your home smell great, but they often contain phthalates and VOCs, linked to hormone imbalances and inflammation.

Swap for: Beeswax candles, essential oil diffusers, or simply good ventilation.

Deli Meats with Preservatives Cold cuts may be convenient, but those with nitrites and nitrates are associated with increased gut inflammation and even higher colorectal cancer risk.

Swap for: Freshly cooked meats without added preservatives.

Antibacterial Soaps with Triclosan Dr Sethi notes that these soaps can harm your skin barrier and gut microbiome by killing both good and bad bacteria.

Swap for: Plain soap and water—they’re just as effective without the side effects.

Fragrance-Heavy Laundry Detergents and Dryer Sheets These everyday products can contain phthalates and synthetic chemicals that cling to your clothes—and then to your skin—affecting hormone balance and irritating sensitive systems.

Swap for: Fragrance-free detergents or wool dryer balls with a few drops of essential oil.