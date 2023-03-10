Haryana patient had lung cancer, had also tested positive for H3N2 in January

Haryana patient had lung cancer, had also tested positive for H3N2 in January2 min read . 05:12 PM IST
- The official said the patient had tested positive for the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus on 17 January.
The union health ministry on Friday confirmed that a 56-year-old man from Haryana, a lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested positive for the H3N2 virus in January.
This adds up to the second H3N2 virus death in the country as the scare for the rapidly spreading virus rises, causing fear of another looming pandemic. However, the health department official did not confirm if the patient died from the virus.
"As per preliminary information, patient, 56-year-old male, resident of Jind district, died on 08-02-23 at home, was a lung cancer patient. He had tested positive for H3N2 virus in January at PGIMS hospital in Rohtak," the official said.
The Haryana lung cancer patient is the second H3N2 virus death recorded in India. The seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 also took the life of an octogenarian in Karnataka.
In Karnataka, 82-year-old Hire Gowda died due to the H3N2 virus on 1 March, a state health department official said.
The official said Gowda was a diabetic and suffered from hypertension as well. The patient was admitted to a hospital on February 24 and he died on March 1, and a sample, sent for test, confirmed on March 6 he was infected by the virus, the DHO said.
According to the latest data available on IDSP-IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform), 3,038 laboratory confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza, including H3N2, have been reported till March 9 by states.
This includes 1,245 cases in January, 1,307 in February and 486 cases till March 9, the ministry said.
The Union health ministry on Friday saying it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end.
The ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal influenza, according to a statement.