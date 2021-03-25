Haryana has more than 60,000 TB patients and the state government has set a deadline of 2025 to eradicate the disease from the state, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

Vij made this remark while announcing the setting up of the National Disease Control Centre in Ambala city on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Vij said this centre would be built in place of the TB Hospital in Ambala city, in which the central government will play an important role.

According to an official statement, he said not only all the diseases can be investigated under one roof at this centre, their data too can be analysed.

Earlier the samples of TB-hit people were sent to Delhi or other places for investigation.

The NCDC will be built on a plot of land measuring over two acres, he said, adding that it would be manned by experts in various disciplines. This centre will be equipped with all modern facilities, he said.

This year's theme for World TB Day: 'The Clock is Ticking'

World TB Day is observed each year on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global epidemic.

'The Clock is Ticking', which is the theme of World TB Day 2021, conveys the sense that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end the deadly disease, made by global leaders.

World Tuberculosis Day marks the date in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that caused TB. This led to opening the way towards diagnosing and curing the disease. Still, TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious killers. Each day, nearly 4000 lose their lives to TB, and close to 28,000 people fall ill due to this preventable and curable disease.

