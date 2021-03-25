Haryana to eradicate TB from state by 2025, says Health Minister Anil Vij

World Tuberculosis Day marks the date in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that caused TB. This led to opening the way towards diagnosing and curing the disease. Still, TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious killers. Each day, nearly 4000 lose their lives to TB, and close to 28,000 people fall ill due to this preventable and curable disease.

