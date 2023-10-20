Has Dengue infection become more severe post-Covid? Report says this

The COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated the clinical progression of dengue, a prevalent vector-borne disease in the country, a recent report showed {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The research, titled "SARS-CoV-2 antibodies cross-react and enhance dengue infection" was carried out by a team at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) under the central government’s department of biotechnology.

The report claimed, antibodies from SARS-CoV-2 infection or experimental immunization in animals can cross-react with DENV-2, a dengue virus serotype, potentially enhancing dengue infection in animal cells. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It said, “This study is the first to demonstrate that anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies can cross-react with DENV-2 (dengue virus 2) and can enhance its infection through antibody- dependent enhancement (the ability of antibodies from a previous infection to help a virus infect greater numbers of cells than it would have on its own)."

These findings have implications for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development and deployment strategies in regions where dengue is endemic, it adds.

The study has been published on the preprint server for medical sciences, bioRxiv, but it is yet to be peer-reviewed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dengue cases are likely to rise Meanwhile, dengue cases have surged across the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, the government data in Uttar Pradesh indicated 24 deaths in the state so far. However, the toll would increase if the data from private hospitals is also included.

Also, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said with the northeast monsoons around the corner, the government is anticipating a rise in the number of dengue cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In November and December, around 1,000 to 1,500 dengue cases are expected due to the northeast monsoon," he said.

Dengue symptoms encompass high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, rash, and bleeding tendencies. Severe cases, termed dengue hemorrhagic fever, may lead to plasma leakage and low platelet counts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!