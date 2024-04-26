Hate showering daily? Experts agree, say, 'No proven health benefits'
Recent expert discussions suggest daily showers offer no proven health benefits. Environmentalist Donnachadh McCarthy reduced his shower frequency to once a month, using minimal water for washing.
Daily bathing is considered to be a standard hygiene practice. While it's widely believed that daily showers are essential for cleanliness and health, a recent discussions among experts have raised questions about its daily necessity. As per BBC report, experts have said that daily showers offer no proven health benefits. They have dismissed this practice as a socially accepted norm aimed at avoiding body odour.