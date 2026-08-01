Headaches, dizziness, memory loss: When to see a neurologist — 6 expert brain health tips

Most people have experienced a headache after a stressful day, felt dizzy after skipping a meal or forgotten where they kept their keys. In many cases, these symptoms are harmless and improve with adequate sleep, hydration, stress reduction or simple lifestyle changes.

The concern arises when such symptoms become frequent, progressively worsen or begin to interfere with work, daily activities or quality of life. The brain has an extraordinary ability to compensate for disease, and by the time symptoms become obvious, the underlying condition may already have progressed.

Recognizing the warning signs early can therefore make a significant difference, says Dr Sweta Singla, Consultant and Head - Movement Disorder & Neurology at Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi.

When common symptoms signal concern A sudden, severe headache; a new headache in someone over 50; persistent dizziness affecting balance; gradually worsening memory; weakness or numbness of an arm or leg; difficulty speaking; double vision or loss of vision; seizures; or episodes of confusion should never be ignored, says Dr Singla. These may indicate disorders such as migraine, stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, dementia, infections affecting the brain, or less commonly, a brain tumour, she adds.

Treatment depends on diagnosis The role of a neurologist is not limited to prescribing medicines but to identifying the underlying cause. Based on clinical examination and symptoms, neurologists may recommend tests such as:

1. Neuroimaging: Resolution MRI and CT scans to find structural problems, aneurysms or damage from lack of blood flow

2. Electrophysiology: EEG to know what type of seizures someone has; nerve tests to find issues with nerves outside the brain

3. Targeted Therapies: Treatments include medicines that change the course of the disease, CGRP inhibitors and work to help with thinking and memory

4. Surgical Interventions: In bad cases, doctors remove tumours, fix aneurysms, use deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's, or take pressure off the spine to help patients feel better

A small proportion of patients may benefit from surgery. Advances in neurosurgery have made procedures such as brain tumour removal, aneurysm clipping or coiling, epilepsy surgery, deep brain stimulation for advanced Parkinson's disease, VP shunt surgery for hydrocephalus and spinal decompression both safer and more effective than ever before, says Dr Singla.

Why early evaluation matters According to Dr Aparna Gupta, Director, Neurology, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, memory issues should also be taken into consideration if they now affect a person's life, work, or ability to perform daily tasks. If forgetfulness is getting worse, the person is having trouble finding familiar words, getting lost in familiar places or changes in behaviour, this should be assessed.

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These symptoms can occur for many reasons, such as stress, lack of sleep, deficiencies in nutrition, migraine or other medical issues, which must be taken into consideration, says Dr Gupta. She adds that a detailed history and examination by a neurologist can help to identify the underlying cause, and if necessary, additional tests may be recommended. Early evaluation can also aid a timely diagnosis and treatment, and can help reduce anxiety if the symptoms are not associated with a serious neurological disorder, according to Dr Gupta.

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Tips for brain health Get 7-8 hours of quality sleep

Stay physically active and do 30 minutes of exercise every day

Follow a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables

Stay well hydrated

Challenge your brain through reading, learning new skills and engaging in social interactions

Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption Prioritizing brain health through these simple measures can help maintain cognitive function, emotional well-being and overall quality of life.